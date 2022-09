Canine Companions is an organization that provides service dogs to those who need them.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Honoring public servants, four-legged ones, that is.

There was a fundraiser at Behold a New Thing for Canine Companions, an organization that provides service dogs to those who need them.

Folks got the chance to hang out with some furry friends, and three lucky winners got to go home with some paw artwork.

All proceeds from the raffle tickets will go toward Canine Companions.