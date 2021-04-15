Fundraiser held for police K-9 in Luzerne County

Money raised at the Skateaway will help offset the $30,000 for training Fritz.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Folks in Luzerne County strapped on roller skates to help raise money for local police departments.

The goal of the fundraiser at Skateaway is to bring in some much-needed cash for Pittston City and Pittston Township K-9 Units.

Pittston City recently got a new puppy on the force, 10 week-old Fritz.

The German Shepherd will begin his training soon.

"We're so thankful for the support from the community, obviously everybody's out here tonight to support us and our police dogs for Pittston and Pittston Township," said Drew Malvizzi, Pittston City K-9 officer. "Seeing everybody come together to raise money from the canine unit it's great"