Fundraiser held for Nescopeck fire victims

Members across the Salem Township community held a fundraiser Sunday to help with funeral costs after last month's fire.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — Community members filled the Beach Haven Carnival Grounds in Salem Township to give back to a cause that hits close to home.

Through local vendors, food, and raffles, residents created this event as a fundraiser for the Nescopeck fire victims. Last month the fatal fire took 10 lives.

“We were all there at the calls that we had in Nescopeck and in Berwick, and this is our way of giving back to the community,” said Timothy O'Brien, West Berwick Fire Company 2nd Lieutenant.

“If you were to lose one family member, your life is hit with a tragedy. Imagine losing 10. I mean, there's gotta be children left behind, there's gotta be bills to be paid, there's gotta be start over cost to find a place to live. It's going to take a lot of money to get these people back on track to normality,” Berwick’s Mayor Tim Burke, said.

Mayor Tim Burke says the outpouring of community support is nothing out of the ordinary and is blessed to see everyone willing to help the families gain closure.

“Everything has gone up except the amount of money that people take home with their paycheck. Still, this community will give their last dollar,” Mayor Burke adds.

And firefighters with the West Berwick Fire Company hope with the help of the community, it will help the families grieving over the loss of their loved ones return back to normalcy.

“I'm hoping the families like it that we're helping out, and I know they're grateful. They're already grateful that we showed up for the fires and everything else that we did for them, that the community did. Berwick, Everybody, and it's great to see the community get together through some hard times,” Lieutenant O'Brien said.