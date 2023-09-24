Fundraiser held for bus driver after crash

Bus drivers in Luzerne County came together to host a fundraiser for one of their own after she was seriously hurt in a bus crash weeks ago.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Suzanne Ent was driving more than 40 students to Bear Creek Charter School when she was hit head-on by a tow truck that crossed into oncoming traffic.

Police say that the tow truck driver suffered a medical emergency when it struck the bus.

Suzanne has brain swelling and broken bones, and a long recovery ahead of her.

That's why other drivers with Student Transportation of America decided to hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall.

Suzanne says she can't believe how many people turned up to support her, "It's very overwhelming; I can't believe the people that are out to help me. It makes me wanna cry, very heartwarming, I can't believe how many people really care."

All the proceeds from the dinner in Luzerne County will go to Sue and her family.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Suzanne; to visit it, click here.