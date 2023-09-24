Fundraiser held for bus driver after crash

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Suzanne Ent was driving more than 40 students to Bear Creek Charter School when she was hit head-on by a tow truck that crossed into oncoming traffic.
Police say that the tow truck driver suffered a medical emergency when it struck the bus.
Suzanne has brain swelling and broken bones, and a long recovery ahead of her.
That's why other drivers with Student Transportation of America decided to hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall.
Suzanne says she can't believe how many people turned up to support her, "It's very overwhelming; I can't believe the people that are out to help me. It makes me wanna cry, very heartwarming, I can't believe how many people really care."
All the proceeds from the dinner in Luzerne County will go to Sue and her family.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Suzanne; to visit it, click here.
