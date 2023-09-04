Fundraiser benefits children in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Valley With A Heart held its annual benefit ride and picnic at St. Faustina Grove near Nanticoke.
The event started with a motorcycle ride, then was followed by basket raffles, food, and games.
This was the 23rd year for the event organizers say it continues to get bigger every year.
"The public in general, everybody just rallies around this event every year and they come back year after year and they bring more friends year after year and it just continues to grow and grow and the more it grows the more families, the more kids we can help and that's what it's all about," said John Davis, Valley With A Heart Benefits Board Member.
Proceeds from the event go to helping seriously ill children and their families in Luzerne County.
