Fun in the sun at Luzerne County fundraiser

Youth Enrichment Project hosted a pool party to raise money for extracurricular activities.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Some fun in the sun at the Kingston pool in Luzerne County.

The Youth Enrichment Project held a pool party Sunday to help raise funds to help area children engage in sports, music and other extracurricular activities.

There were snacks, a bake sale and a fire truck on hand.

The organizer tells Newswatch 16 her goal is to assist children and families who aren't able to pay for the equipment, fees and supplies that are needed to take part in these events.

"As a mom of three kids, I know how much extracurricular activities and creative endeavors help them, I see them thrive in those things and we just really wanted to help spread that out to those who wouldn't be able to do that otherwise," said Kellyann Kenny.