Fine Arts Fiesta returns to Wilkes-Barre this weekend

Thursday through Sunday on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The cork boards are getting a fresh coat of paint under the tents here in Public Square in Wilkes-Barre as crews prep for the full return of the Fine Arts Fiesta.

"Well, it's great to see all the Big Tents back and it feels it feels special. You know, the, you know, we missed one full year and we only had a half last year. So now we have a full year," said Joel Zitofsky, Artist Market Chairman.

44 artists will be adding their work for sale and admiration under these tents with projects they've been working on over the last few years.

"That's certainly our wish. And so we'll see for sure, but yes, they've been busy getting ready for the show," said Zitofsky.

With the return of the full event, there are some traffic changes to keep in mind if you're heading downtown this weekend for the fiesta... or any other reason

"One of the things we're going to have half of the square the west side of the square blocked off from North Main across to South Main. So the only traffic is going to be able to come off of South Main around the square and back on the North Main and also Franklin Street at West mark it will be blocked for anything eastbound," said Kirk Merchel, Public Events Administrator.

Merchel says there will be full-time security here on the Square too and everything else is needed for a safe and fun Fiesta.

"We got a lot of vendors coming down and got a lot of great food. There's plenty of parking around the local parking lots here. And the weather's looking really good for the weekend," said Merchel.