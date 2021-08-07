The Department of Environmental Protection says there is a fuel spill at Harveys Lake in Luzerne County.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — A fuel spill has shut down the marina at Harveys Lake.

The Department of Environmental Protection says there is a fuel leak at Harveys Lake around 4 Saturday afternoon.

A paddleboarder noticed an oil sheen on the water and called it in.

First responders are looking for the source of the spill.

They tell Newswatch 16 they've checked boats and storage areas in the marina have not yet found the source.

The marina on Lakeside Drive is closed and people are not able to get any fuel for their boats.

While boaters are still using the rest of the lake, alll of the swimmers at Sunset Beach were asked to leave the water.

Some boaters are stranded in the marina.