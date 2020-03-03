From auto repair to eatery in Wilkes-Barre

An old auto repair shop on Kidder Street has been recycled into a restaurant.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The owners of the Kidder Street Deli want the artwork outside on the building to draw people into the new restaurant but hope what they find inside keeps them coming back for more.

Anisa Mejia and Barton Weidlich have transformed an old auto repair business on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre into a deli where they hope to bring something to customers they say can't be found anywhere else close by.

"We have to cater to everybody," Barton Weidlich said. "Maybe there's a husband and a wife, maybe one of them is a vegan, the other one's a meat lover, so we have something here for everybody."

The new spot offers vegan and vegetarian options that Mejia brings to Luzerne County from Miami.

"When I cook, I cook with intention. I cook with love. I was a holistic personal chef in Miami so when I came here, it's kind of like the same practices. Now I'm just doing it on a larger scale for more people," Anisa Mejia said. "These are recipes that come from my heart, you know? So I always tell people you're getting a piece of me when you eat this."

The owners tell Newswatch 16 they hope to turn the Kidder Street Deli into a cooperative space and bring in guest chefs to try out their own ideas.

"They utilize this space. There's so many talented chefs out there that maybe they don't have the dollar value to open up their own place. So they come in here they can utilize what I have in here and grow from there," Weidlich said.