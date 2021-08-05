Friends rally around couple in need

Keith and Nancy Wheeler have stuck together through sickness and in health ... and sickness again. Now friends are trying to help them out.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Keith Wheeler says he takes life one day at a time, especially now, since cancer and back problems stemming from his service in Vietnam are making it harder to get around.

"And then things just compounded for me," he explained. "I had seven back operations, and my legs are getting bad because of neuropathy, from the first one where they nicked my spine. And each year, I get progressively worse."

Despite his health problems, Wheeler says his focus is on his wife Nancy. She's also been through hardship with cancer and recently had to have both of her legs amputated because of other health issues.

Right now, Keith wants to do anything he can to make her life more pleasant. He says the best way to do that is to get a handicap-accessible van.

Their friend Marie Spina has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of the van and other improvements to make their home in Foster Township more accessible.

"It's hard for me to see them going through this, and they're very giving and loving people. So, I don't know how else to help," said Spina.

"I'm basically like anybody else in White Haven," added Keith. "Need a helping hand? I was there. I helped on my neighbors, and I help people in White Haven."

"That's why I set up the GoFundMe page, and I'm hoping they've been they've lived here their whole life in White Haven," continued Spina. "So I'm hoping that because they've helped other people their entire lives, hoping other people will help them."

If you want to learn more about the Wheelers' story or make a donation, you can visit the GoFundMe by clicking here.