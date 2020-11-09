Friday night football is back

For many school districts in our area this Friday is the first night of the high school football season.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — At 7:00 PM, two school districts will meet up in Luzerne County for a Friday football game under the lights, including defending state champion Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area will face off against Riverside at Wyoming Area football.

The athletic director says only those necessary to the game, meaning the teams, officials, ambulance crews, etc. will be inside along with Wyoming Area's band and cheerleading team.

Nicole Thomas parked her son's truck along a brick wall lining the Wyoming Area football stadium, hours before kickoff.

Thomas said, "So my daughters and I came out yesterday. We drove around the area to see where the best place was to park, to see, this is his truck that we actually brought today so we could stand in the back, to watch the game from the road, it's actually, it's kind of heartbreaking because it is his senior year and we just wanted him to know that we support them and that we're here for all the boys."

This will be both teams first game of the high school football season and it will be the first night under the Friday night lights for parents in both districts.

With Governor Wolf restricting spectators to 250 people at outdoor sporting events, the Wyoming Area School District is not letting any fans inside the stadium.