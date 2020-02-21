Officials: Freeland Police aren't going anywhere

Rumors have been swirling around Freeland's police department. At a council meeting, officials told residents they are working to keep their officers.

FREELAND, Pa. — Residents in a borough in Luzerne County packed into a council meeting Thursday night as rumors have been swirling its police department was being disbanded.

However, at that meeting, Freeland council members told residents they are working to keep their officers.

“We in good faith, want to reopen this contract,” said Freeland council president Lynn Fatatko.

Speaking to the crowd inside the Freeland borough building, Falatko shot down rumors that the borough`s police department was being disbanded.

That was good news to the dozens of people who turned out for the meeting.

“We are here tonight to support our police as we would all first responders in this community,” said Debbie Thomas.

“We had children beaten up, a child shot and killed, now to mention our latest residents that were arrested for murder who lived among us,” said Carol Fisher.

The police department has been working without a contract for more than a year.

Now the borough is trying again to work out a new deal for officers.

“There`s no collective intent within this body to disband the police. So, therefore we have reopened negotiations through our attorney,” said Falatko.

However, one council member says they did briefly discuss doing away with police during an executive session on February 9th.

“One council member made a claim if the police don`t do anything we can just walk into the meeting on the 27th and just disband them,” said council member Shayne Balliet.

By the end of the meeting most in attendance said they now feel assured their police are here to stay.

“I hope that we can just move ahead with our police and keep in mind that the public is very, very supportive of the police,” said Balliet.

“They don`t seem to want to lose the police department and they want to renegotiate again so I think that`s a good sign,” said Barbara Kramer.