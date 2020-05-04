Freeland issues curfew

FREELAND, Pa. — Freeland is joining a growing list of places setting curfews. Saturday, Mayor John Budda issued a news release posted to the borough's Facebook page calling for an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Mayor Budda says the emergency proclamation was made to further the efforts to address the potential spreading of the coronavirus. Budda wrote, "The spread of this pandemic and potential risks to the borough of Freeland are just too great not to take these actions." During curfew hours no one is allowed to drive on or be on public streets or gather in a public place with four or more people.