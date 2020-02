Police say Brandon Gambardella shot a teen in a dispute over heroin in 2018.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been sentenced to prison for a murder in Luzerne County.

Brandon Gambardella of West Hazleton was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 40 years in prison.

Gambardella pleaded guilty last month to shooting and killing Anthony Bonney, 17, in Freeland in 2018.