Free spaghetti dinner held in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Workers at Dave Colarusso's Pizza and Pasta dished out spaghetti dinners to community members.
Employees said it's their way of giving back to their regular customers who may be going through a tough time right now.
"The community gives to us, we try to give back and we appreciate their patronage," explained Grace Colarusso. "Coming in to keep our business alive and going. So it's just our way of giving back. Giving back yeah that's all we want to do."
Any donations collected at the dinner will be donated to Hanover Township Emergency Services.
RELATED: Car dealership offers free food