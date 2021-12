Parking in the Diamond City will be free from Saturday, December 18, until 2022.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Christmas came early for drivers in part of Luzerne County.

Mayor George Brown announced that the city will suspend downtown parking fees during the holidays to get residents and visitors to shop small and support Wilkes-Barre restaurants.

You won't have to pay the meter until January 2.