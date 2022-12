A free holiday tradition is back this weekend in Wilkes-Barre.

The law firm Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is bringing back its annual free movie event Saturday at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square.

The holiday tradition didn't happen for the past two years because of the pandemic. The video above is from past events.

The movie playing this year is Disney's Encanto.

Doors open at noon at the free movie event in Luzerne County.