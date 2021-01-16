Free lunches given out in Hazleton

The collaborative effort between churches distributes free meals once a month.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Seeds of Hope served up free take-out lunch along West Green Street in Hazleton on Saturday.

Seeds of Hope is a collaborative effort between Christ Lutheran Church and St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

The free meals are distributed once a month to help out the community in Luzerne County.

Volunteers say it's their way of giving back to those in need.

"We do get a lot of elderly that come and we're trying to keep the supply going. So, they count on us once a month and we're trying to continue to help," said volunteer Deb Steiner.

Along with a free meal, people were welcome to pick up some free handmade hats and scarves made by volunteers.