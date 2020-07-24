Free lunches and fresh produce offered at Wilkes Barre parks

Grab-and-go lunches are available daily for kids who may not have access to lunches when they're not in school.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Childhood hunger is an issue in many communities, including in Wilkes-Barre.

The coronavirus has left many without an income to be able to put food on their table.

Many kids are eligible to receive free meals during the school year, but now that summer is here, that's not an option.

That gap has been filled with the "Food N Fun" at the park program.

"It means a lot because it's nice for them to give out food to kids who can't get food at this time," said Shantavia Jones of Wilkes-Barre.

"Sometimes we'll get sandwiches, they gave out nachos one day. Yesterday we got turkey wraps and today we got a ham and cheese sandwich," said Jayden McCloe of Wilkes Barre.

The "Food and Fun at the Park Program" offers free grab-and-go lunches and activities for children at four city parks, the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA in downtown Wilkes-Barre, and at playgrounds at Boulevard Townhomes and Mineral Springs Village.

"I like that they're sharing and spending their time making lunches for other kids even though the might have kids to make lunch for already," said Damiya Guideroz of Wilkes Barre.

The Wilkes Barre Family YMCA has something extra to be given out at the seven Food and Fun at the Parks sites.

"For the next five Fridays, we are having produce distributions to all city residents at Food and Fun at the Park," said Michele Schasberger of the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA.

"It's healthy and it makes you grow strong and carrots are good for your eyes," said Shantavia.