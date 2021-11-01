Free help finding health insurance during pandemic

With millions across the country out of work, the question for some is where to get health insurance. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky has some expert advice.

Finding your own health insurance can be an overwhelming job.

Some are offering free help with that during this health crisis: from free in-person consultations by phone to free online help from websites.

“We move from, ‘Hey! This is intimidating and daunting to I can get help here, I can get the solutions that I need, and the solutions are based on a choice model," said Mark Smith of www.getcovered.com.

Experts like Mark Smith said people need to do some homework, figure out what they need and what they can afford, and shop around.

“You’ve got to get everything in an organized pathway for the person, just like you go and get any other service in an organized fashion where you can see what you want and the prices in an organized fashion," he said.

Smith said it is also important to decide if you want to see certain doctors, certain specialists, and if so, make sure they are covered with your insurance choice.

“Is my provider, is my doctor in the network of that Etna plan or that United Healthcare plan or whatever that may be?"