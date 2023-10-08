Free haircuts and food for homeless in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Back Mountain Harvest Church gave out free food and clothing at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre, and the High Class Barber Shop helped out by providing free haircuts.
Organizers say they're glad they can give back and help those who really need it.
"It's an eye-opening experience for me. God has blessed me in so many ways with financial with the opportunity to give back, so for me, it's just uplifting. Really gives me an opportunity to help those that really need the help," said Jacob Wren, Men's Ministry Leader, Back Mountain Harvest Church.
The event wrapped up this afternoon in Luzerne County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.