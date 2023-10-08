x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Free haircuts and food for homeless in Luzerne County

The Back Mountain Harvest Church organized an event at Kirby Park on Sunday aimed at helping the homeless.
Credit: WNEP

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Back Mountain Harvest Church gave out free food and clothing at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre, and the High Class Barber Shop helped out by providing free haircuts.

Organizers say they're glad they can give back and help those who really need it.

"It's an eye-opening experience for me. God has blessed me in so many ways with financial with the opportunity to give back, so for me, it's just uplifting. Really gives me an opportunity to help those that really need the help," said Jacob Wren, Men's Ministry Leader, Back Mountain Harvest Church.

The event wrapped up this afternoon in Luzerne County.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Restaurant in Luzerne County holds harvest festival

Before You Leave, Check This Out