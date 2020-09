Anyone over 18 could stop by the spot along Keystone Avenue in Jenkins Township for a free flu shot Saturday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Healthcare experts are urging people around the country to get the Flu Shot this year.

Saturday a drive-through flu shot clinic was held by Geisinger in Luzerne County.

