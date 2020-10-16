Free flu shot clinic held in Wilkes-Barre

Doctors say it's even more important this year to get a flu shot.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — We've been hearing for years about the importance of getting a yearly flu shot, but health officials say it's more important this year because of the pandemic.

The Wilkes-Barre health department was giving out free flu shots Thursday night at St. Mary Orthodox Church on South Main Street.

People could simply drive up, roll up their sleeve, and get a shot without even getting out of their car.

While the shot will not protect you from COVID-19, it will lessen the chances of getting the regular flu.

Health officials here say it could be very hard to fight off both at once.

"We're holding the flu shot because they are more important than ever this year with COVID pandemic going on," said Wilkes-Barre Community Health Nurse Kady Luchetti. "You could be infected with both viruses at the same time and we want As many people as we can to get vaccinated to reduce the burden on hospitalization."