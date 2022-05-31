Free fence for family in Luzerne County

The family with children on the autism spectrum are now looking forward to a fun, safe summer outside.

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — It takes a team from FenceONE to layout a fence in this West Wyoming backyard.

But to get the team here to install, it only took one phone call for Jackie Shefler.

"I thought it was gonna be a whole run through and a lot to do to get it done," said Jackie. "But no, it was an application and I just told them why I needed it and asked for help. And I was able to get it from Brighter Journeys and I'm super excited!"

Brighter Journeys is a non-profit that helps families afford things that are not covered by medical insurance. Things that make life easier for families with children who have special needs.

"And I was wondering how I could afford a fence. I couldn't do it this year and I have two kids who are on the spectrum," explained Jackie.

A fence like this normally would run a family between six and nine thousand dollars. But today it's free, with a early delivery date at no extra cost.

"I mean, all jobs are important. Everybody's important," said FenceONE CEO James Lemardy. "But we're talking about an autistic child. And I mean anything can happen in the next six weeks. So the faster we get this installed, we're doing something over and beyond just business you know, you know what I mean?"

"It's definitely be a big help. It really will you know?" added Ken Shefler, Jackie's husband. "I mean the fact that you know, they can't fall over the wall or you know, get run out into the road. I mean it's it's definitely going to help us have a better future for them."

"So my life is completely changed. This is a life changer," added Jackie. "This is amazing that there are organizations out there willing to do this for somebody who just can't We can't do it before to do it right now. And now my kids kids get to play outside all summer and I don't have to worry and be a basket case," she laughed.

If you want to learn more about Brighter Journeys, you can visit its website by clicking here.