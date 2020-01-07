x
Free drive-thru community lunch in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — A church in Luzerne County stepped up to help feed its community.

The Dorranceton United Methodist Church members hosted a free community lunch drive-thru event.

People who stopped by got a free hot dog, dessert, chips, and water.

"It's a way for us to reach out to the community because people are adjusting to a new way of life and this is a way for us to say here is some summer. Here's some grilled food," explained Pastor Brian Wallace.

The church plans to host the event two more times; once later this month, and again in mid-August.

