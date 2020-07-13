Free Sunday car show for a cause in Luzerne County

Miller-Keystone Blood Center near Pittston hosted a free car show Sunday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a beautiful day to spend outside and some folks in Luzerne County enjoyed it by checking out cool cars for a cause.

Miller-Keystone Blood Center near Pittston hosted a free car show Sunday.

People who stopped by to check out the coolest classic, lifted, or exotic cars were asked to donate blood.

It was not required but organizers say the need is growing and any chance they can get more donations, the better.

"Cancer patients are still here. Premature babies are still being born. Tragedies are happening; car accidents, gunshot victims. Life is going on as well, and those patients that I just mentioned will need blood products," said Kathy Rowinski.