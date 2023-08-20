Free bike helmet giveaway at Pittston's Tomato Festival

Safety first was the goal of a bike helmet giveaway in Pittston Sunday afternoon.

PITTSTON, Pa. — 1,000 free helmets were up for grabs, thanks to the non-profit HKQ Kids at the Pittston Tomato Festival Sunday afternoon.

Organizers want to make sure kids under 12 are not only following Pennsylvania law by wearing a helmet when riding a bike but also protecting themselves.

So far, more than 10,000 kids have been fitted with free helmets by HKQ Kids.

"Most parents don't know it's the law, so when the child gives them the hassle of putting on the helmet, they may tend to give in, but from a safety standpoint, there's no giving in," said Sue Greenfield, HKQ Kids Project Coordinator.

According to the National Institute of Health reports, this simple piece of safety gear can help reduce the likelihood of a head or brain injury by more than 80 percent.