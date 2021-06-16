Free autism awareness training for first responders

A local group from Forty Fort is helping first responders recognize the signs of a person with autism

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — After seeing a need for more training about Autism awareness with first responders, Beyond Behavior Consulting here in Forty Fort is offering Free training to departments in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The emergency personnel training is a first for Beyond Behavior Consulting.

The session will teach EMS workers how to identify the signs of a person with autism and how to best help them.

The zoom training will show different scenarios, like traffic stops, and explain what people with Autism may experience.

While this training is just for emergency first responders, Autism advocates believe everyone should be more aware.

"We hope that these trainings and community involvements spreads more awareness about autism, because it's not going anywhere," Jessica Hartnett from Beyond Behavior Consulting, said. "The only way to make it better is to [ensure] that more people that know about it, the better that we can facilitate our clients and make awareness to our how entire community,"

The training will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is open to all first responders here in NEPA.