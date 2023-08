Oscar Mayer's Frankmobile is making its way around Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Frankmobile was parked at Gerrity's in Luzerne on Friday.

Customers received free hot dogs as part of a promotion for Oscar Mayer's new 100 percent beef hot dogs.

The Frankmobile used to be called the Wienermobile but recently changed its name due to its all-beef franks.

If you missed the Frankmobile Friday it will be at Gerritys in Hanover Township from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and at Gerritys in Wyoming from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.