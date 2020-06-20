Francis Slocum State Park Pool opens for the season

Luzerne County moved into Governor Wolf's green phase of reopening Friday allowing the pool at the state park to re-open with some new safety measures.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Luzerne County moved into Governor Wolf's green phase of reopening Friday.

That means some public pools throughout the county are now open for the season.

We caught up with families taking a dip at the pool at Frances Slocum State Park near Wyoming.

Because of new safety requirements to help slow the spread of coronavirus, pool capacity is limited to 75%.

Park officials say slides are closed for the time being and people are asked to wear a mask when not in the water.