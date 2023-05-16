Fourth graders bring history to life with living wax museum in Luzerne County

Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Stephen Hawking, and other famous people were brought to life by students at Pittston Area Intermediate Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PITTSTON, Pa. — Teachers at Pittston Area Intermediate Center may never have seen their fourth-grade students so quiet.

That is, until the press of an imaginary button.

"Hello, my name is Elvis Presley. I was born in January 1935 and to Pluto, Mississippi," says one student.

"I'm Dolly Parton. I was born in 1946 in Tennessee," says another down the hall.

"My name is JK Rowling. I was born on July 31, 1965," explains another.

Speeches, costumes, and posters are all part of an end-of-the-year project for fourth graders.

"We're trying to find something for the students to do. That's not just an activity, but a learning experience for them," explained fourth-grade reading teacher Cara Ohop. "So what better way to have some fun make history come alive with our living wax museum."

Founding fathers, artists, and more filled the entire upstairs of the school.

"They got to choose who speaks to them based on their interest and their abilities and whoever they wanted to choose to research and learn more about," said Ohop.

Teachers say athletes are always popular choices, but this is the first year a student chose to highlight this famous theoretical physicist.

"Hey, my name is Stephen Hawking," said Violet Pantucci.

"Violet actually communicates the same way that Stephen Hawking did. So Violet has her communication device. Her speech is all programmed in there. And that is an unbelievable addition to our exhibit this year," said Ohop.

Natalie Guitson of Pittston chose Marie Curie because they share an interest in science.

"I like how she won two Nobel Prizes. How she found out about radium, which was a big part, and she believed in herself about everything she did," Natalie explained.

Armando Oliveri of Duryea chose Elvis because of his style

"I just like his music," Armando said.