Students from four schools gather for STEM event

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Students from four school districts gathered at Luzerne County Community College for a STEM technology day.
For six hours, more than 100 students took part in hands-on workshops at LCCC's campus, focusing on STEM-related careers; specifically applied technology and skilled trades.
"We'll have them looking at some things in our architectural area and all throughout the day they are also getting tours of the campus," said LCCC's Susan Spry. "Some of the activities have them sitting in on classes with our faculty."
The students are part of Talent Search, an educational opportunity center program in northeastern Pennsylvania.
