Four men shot, hospitalized in Luzerne County

The police chief says it was an isolated incident, and everyone believed to be involved is in custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAZLETON, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a shooting took place that sent four young men between the ages of 19 and 22 years old to the hospital.

The city police chief says it took place around 5 p.m. in the area of 11th Street and Manhattan Court.

The chief says there is no danger to the public at this time, he says it was an isolated incident, and everyone believed to be involved is in custody.

Of the four men shot, two are in critical condition.

This is an active investigation that continues.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.