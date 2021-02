Kingston Police say their arrests come as the result of a months-long investigation into a fentanyl trafficking ring in the area.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Four people from Luzerne County now face charges in connection with a drug trafficking ring.

Lee Crawford, Amanda Andes, John Williams, and William Smith Junior are all behind bars.

Kingston Police say their arrests come as the result of a months-long investigation into a fentanyl trafficking ring in the area.