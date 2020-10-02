Homicide charges filed in 2015 missing person case

The D.A.'s office believes the suspects killed and dismembered the victim on his property in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Criminal homicide charges have been filed in Luzerne County in the case of a New Jersey man who's been missing since 2015.

The district attorney filed those charges Monday against David Alzugaray and Roberto Torner.

Over a five-year investigation, officials learned that the victim, Jose Herran, became acquainted with the suspects prior to his disappearance.

Investigators say after disputes with the victim, Alzugaray and Torner plotted to kill him.

Police believe that in the fall of 2015, Herran was shot, his body dismembered and discarded in the Lehigh River, and other incriminating evidence was burned in a pit -- which all occurred on a property owned by Torner in Foster Township.