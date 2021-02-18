Foster Township fire ruled arson, two 'squatters' sought

Investigators believe there may have been one or two individuals squatting in the home where the fire occurred.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers believe a fire in Luzerne County earlier this month is arson and are looking for two people who may be involved.

The fire started in an unoccupied side of a double-block home on Washington Street in Foster Township on February 8.

The State Police Fire Marshal Unit determined the fire was intentionally set. Investigators believe there may have been one or two individuals squatting in the home where the fire occurred.

Residents in the area reported seeing two individuals walking around the neighborhood in the days before the fire. Investigators believe the two individuals do not have a permanent residence, and they frequently roam around the Freeland area.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the two individuals that may have been staying at 148 Washington Street, please contact the Hazleton State Police Barracks, Fire Marshal Unit at 570-459-3890 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.