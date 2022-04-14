Residents upset by tree removal in Luzerne County

While the project aims to improve the safety and aesthetics of the very busy street, Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree found some neighbors who have concerns.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — River Street is getting a makeover; construction workers began a road scape project by removing trees along the road.

Resident Bill Howell is not happy with the project.

“Thursday morning we woke up and there was all kinds of equipment out here starting to chop down trees and we were not notified,” Howell explains.

The River Street Project involves the construction of a 10-foot wide path; creating a bike path while doubling the size of the current sidewalks.

Some residents are concerned about the removal of 48 trees they say have been there for decades, including Bill who's lived in his home on River Street for 40 years.

"We got shade out of it all the time now we're going to lose all the shade. This is the hottest place in the afternoon. Our shade tree is gone," Howell said. "I won't live long enough to see what they're planting to work as a shade tree again.”

This project is funded through five different grants to treat the overgrown roots and branches that interfere with utilities.

The borough plans to have a one-to-one replacement ratio for the trees.

But residents say there are other inconveniences caused by the construction.

“I'm 77 years old. I gotta come out and shovel all of this in the winter? A 10-foot sidewalk? I already have a hard enough time with this one,'' says Howell.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the borough building to speak with officials, however, no one has gotten back to us yet.