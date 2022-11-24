Forty Fort hosts free holiday dinner

A helping hand for folks on Thanksgiving.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Families were able to grab turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes at a takeout dinner in Luzerne County.

Members of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church teamed up to make the holiday a bit more special for anyone in need of a helping hand.

Nearly 4-hundred dinners were handed out to families at the church along Yeager Avenue.

"I have helped make the stuffing I helped spoon out the cranberry sauce I carry stuff whatever needs to be carried I do clean up and I collect the money and I pay off the money," says Joe Simon Swoyersville.