Joseph Ratowski of Edwardsville pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges in October.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A former youth coach in Luzerne County will spend up to 16 years behind bars.

Joseph Ratowski of Edwardsville pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges in October.

Investigators say Ratowski assaulted multiple children during his time as a football and baseball coach in the late 90s and early 2000s.