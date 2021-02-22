x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Luzerne County

Former youth coach facing more assault charges

A third victim has come forward stating she was assaulted multiple times.
Credit: WNEP

A third victim has come forward, stating that a former youth coach assaulted her multiple times in the early 2000s.

Joseph Ratowski of Edwardsville was accused in January of sexually assaulting two girls in Luzerne County.

Investigators say the assaults happened over a period of years. 

The victims were pre-teens to teenagers when the assaults took place.

RELATED: Former youth coach charged with sexually assaulting two girls

The third victim states Ratowski was a friend of her parents and assaulted her at parties her parents held.

Ratowski will face more charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors. 