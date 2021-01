Investigators say the assaults happened over a period of years, dating back as far as the 1990s.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A former youth football and baseball coach is accused of sexually assaulting two girls in Luzerne County.

Joseph Ratowski, of Edwardsville, is charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.

