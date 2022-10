The News Station called Avoca home from the 1960s to the late 1980s.

AVOCA, Pa. — Crews are demolishing the old WNEP building at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

This is also the building where Hatchy Milatchy was produced.

Officials from the airport say a car rental facility will replace the building.