Volunteers help fix up old train station in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Members of The Wilkes-Barre Citizens Blight Committee spent their Saturday helping to clean up an old train station.
The committee was given permission from the owner to clean up the former Central Railroad of New Jersey train station along Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.
Volunteers headed out bright and earlier to clean up litter, cut the grass and help restore the former nightclub.
"Because I right now the building is dilapidated we cleaned it out and boarded it up probably five times since we've owned the building in the last four years and it's just been it's just been the host to vagrancy and some criminal activity so Greg and his group are really going to help mitigate that situation as we lead into breaking ground in construction in August," said George Albert, volunteer.
Volunteers from an alcohol and drug recovery center also stopped by to assist with the cleanup in the Diamond City.