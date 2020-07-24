x
Former officer Mark Icker sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

A former police officer who pleaded guilty to using his authority to pressure women into sex acts in Luzerne County has been sentenced.

Mark Icker will spend 15 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervision. 

Icker must also get mental health treatment and must register as a sex offender. He reports to prison on August 7.

In 2019, Icker admitted he forced himself on two women while on the job as a police officer for Ashley Borough in 2018.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

