Former officer arrested for dealing drugs

A former police officer for the Pittston Township Police was pulled over with fifty bags of suspected fentanyl in his vehicle.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A former police officer landed himself on the wrong side of the law after an investigation found him to be involved in drug dealing.

Investigators made the stop after spotting Houghtlin doing an exchange with a vehicle that was followed from a home recently involved in illegal activity.

When officers pulled Houghtlin over, he was in possession of a gun with four live rounds of ammo in the magazine and showed the officer's Patrolman's Police badge from Pittston Twp.

A check found that he was suspended as of January 1, 2020, and did not possess a valid concealed carry permit.