Luzerne County

Former judge's sentence will not be reduced

Ciavarella convicted in "Kids for Cash" scandal.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A federal judge has ruled that disgraced Luzerne County judge Mark Ciavarella's prison sentence will not be reduced.

A jury back in 2011 convicted Ciavarella on twelve counts related to taking kickbacks.

Ciavarella appealed and a federal judge vacated three of the counts.

But nine of the counts still stand and Ciavarella must serve the last 19 years of his 28-year sentence.

Ciavarella and fellow judge Michael Conahan took kickbacks in exchange for helping get a for-profit detention center built in Luzerne County in what became known as the "Kids for Cash" scandal.

