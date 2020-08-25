Former judge's sentence will not be reduced

Ciavarella convicted in "Kids for Cash" scandal.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A federal judge has ruled that disgraced Luzerne County judge Mark Ciavarella's prison sentence will not be reduced.

A jury back in 2011 convicted Ciavarella on twelve counts related to taking kickbacks.

Ciavarella appealed and a federal judge vacated three of the counts.

But nine of the counts still stand and Ciavarella must serve the last 19 years of his 28-year sentence.