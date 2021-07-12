Former fire company treasurer sentenced to jail time for theft

Daniel Wozniak admitted to stealing from the Honey Pot fire company and social club to feed a gambling addiction.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The former treasurer of a fire company and social club in Luzerne County is headed to jail after stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.

The club's former treasurer, Daniel Wozniak, admitted to stealing from the Honey Pot Club to feed a gambling addiction. He pleaded guilty to theft charges a few months ago and learned Monday that he will serve three to 23 months behind bars.