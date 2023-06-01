Former educator sentenced on sex charges

James Hudock is a former teacher and vice principal in the Hazleton Area School District

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A former teacher and vice principal in the Hazleton Area School District will spend time behind bars for inappropriate conduct with a student.

James Hudock, 61, was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 36 months in prison and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Hudock pleaded guilty earlier this year to having sexual contact with a student and corruption of minors.

Police say he kissed the student and sent them numerous sexual social media messages between June and September 2021. Hudock was charged in June 2022.

Hudock was a teacher in the district and was hired as a vice principal before the start of the 2022 school year before being accused of those crimes.

Hudock is not allowed to have any contact with the victim or the family or have any unsupervised contact with minors.