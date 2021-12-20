x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Former Crestwood teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

Authorities believe Theron Roberts touched a young girl at Crestwood High School.
Credit: WNEP

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A teacher from Luzerne County has been charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and related charges.

During an investigation at Crestwood High School last year, authorities learned that Theron Roberts, 38, of Slocum Township, near Wapwallopen, touched a young girl inappropriately.

The girl told investigators that Roberts touched her on several occasions when she was between the ages of 14 and 15.

Roberts allegedly told the girl that if "she told anyone what he did, that he'll make her pay, that she would regret it."

Related Articles

In Other News

Investigators need help to identify remains found in Luzerne County