Former Crestwood teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

Authorities believe Theron Roberts touched a young girl at Crestwood High School.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A teacher from Luzerne County has been charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and related charges.

During an investigation at Crestwood High School last year, authorities learned that Theron Roberts, 38, of Slocum Township, near Wapwallopen, touched a young girl inappropriately.

The girl told investigators that Roberts touched her on several occasions when she was between the ages of 14 and 15.