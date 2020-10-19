Trial of former Wilkes-Barre cop on sex assault charges begins

The next criminal trial in Luzerne County set to take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena is underway.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The trial that started Monday involves Robert Collins, a former Wilkes-Barre police officer accused of abusing his power as a police officer and sexually assaulting eight women.

Potential jurors were social distancing as they circled the parking lot of the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township as they waited to go inside.

Jury selection began Monday in the case against former Wilkes-Barre police officer Robert Collins. His trial is being held at the arena instead of the courthouse as a precaution because of COVID-19. this was collins at his arraignment in January of 2019

State police arrested Collins in 2019 and charged him with sexually assaulting four female victims while he was on duty over a 16-month period, between August 2013 and December 2014.

Six months later, the attorney general's office brought more charges against Collins after four more women came forward.

Collins faces several counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, official oppression, and other charges for incidents that allegedly took place on various dates between June 1, 2006, and May 31, 2016, all within the city of Wilkes-Barre.

Judge David Lupas is presiding over the case. Close to 150 people were summoned to take the spots of 12 jurors and four alternates. In addition to typical jury duty questions, the prosecution asked potential jurors if they had any experiences or preconceived notions about sexual assault or police officers that would keep them from remaining impartial in this case.